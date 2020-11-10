expand
Ad Spot

November 10, 2020

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - The vehicle being searched in the aftermath of the chase.

Two charged after chase that ended downtown, damaged vehicles

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:03 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man remains jailed and faces a list of charges after a vehicle chase came to an end in downtown and eight vehicles were damaged.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeffery Warren Reed Jr., 26, of the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road, with eight counts of misdemeanor hit and run property damage and felony fleeing to elude arrest. He also has outstanding warrants in Cabarrus County for failure to appear from Oct. 29, two counts of failure to appear/hit and run, five counts of failure to appear for simple possession of a controlled substance schedule VI.

Jeffery Warren Reed Jr.

The chase began in the 10000 block of U.S. 52 in Rockwell. Rowan deputies were looking for a fugitive — Avery Michael Bostian — and a deputy saw a gray 2009 Infinity G37 with a license plate light out and initiated a traffic stop, said Maj. John Sifford.

The vehicle’s driver, Reed, did not stop.

When the driver got near Depot and West Innes streets, he drove through cars that were sitting at the light in the two lanes. Reed continued before a Rowan deputy and Salisbury police officer deployed stop sticks. The car was disabled near the intersection of West Innes and Church streets. Officers estimated damage to be $12,500 from the eight cars struck.

Reed was issued a $153,000 secured bond, which includes the outstanding warrants.

Thomas Jeffrey Kistler

A passenger, Thomas Jeffrey Kistler, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $500 secured bond. A second passenger was not arrested.

Rockwell police also assisted in the incident. One person involved in the crash received minor injuries. Sifford said Bostian is still wanted by authorities.

More News

Two charged after chase that ended downtown, damaged vehicles

Kannapolis City Schools nurse named No. 1 in the state

Editorial: Avoid undue election panic

Opening Friday, ‘Fun Home’ slated to be Lee Street’s first in-person performance since March

Comments

Crime

Two charged after chase that ended downtown, damaged vehicles

Education

Kannapolis City Schools nurse named No. 1 in the state

News

Opening Friday, ‘Fun Home’ slated to be Lee Street’s first in-person performance since March

News

East Spencer resident demands town fix paving, property issues

Local

Submissions sought for cookbook that will provide blueprint to cooking with local ingredients

News

Spencer native recalls when soldier walked home from war

Crime

Car strikes multiple vehicles in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 10

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases climb to record heights in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Ask Us

Ask Us: When are coronavirus cases considered recovered?

Crime

Blotter: Pender County man accused of shooting 11 rounds into occupied vehicle

Elections

Political Notebook: What happens to campaign signs after elections?

Elections

Biden seeks to move quickly, build out his administration

News

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside