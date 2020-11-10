expand
November 10, 2020

Vehicle accident knocks out power to 4,000-plus Duke Energy customers

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:19 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

SALISBURY — A distracted driver struck a utility pole at the intersection of Statesville Boulevard and West Colonial Drive and cut power to over 4,000 Duke Energy customers Tuesday afternoon.

Salisbury Police Capt. Melonie Thompson said she had few details about how the incident occurred besides that a driver was not paying attention and crossed the center line. The driver struck another car before striking the power pole. The driver was issued a citation.

According to Salisbury Fire Battalion Chief Jay Baker, two patients had minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital by Rowan EMS for observation.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Meghan Musgrave Miles confirmed there were more than 4,000 customers affected. Power went out around 1:45 p.m. and was restored around 3:45 p.m., she said.

It took crews a few hours to make repairs to the pole.

