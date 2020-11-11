expand
November 12, 2020

Area Sports Briefs: Rowan athletes officially sign

By Post Sports

Published 10:55 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Salisbury’s Katie Knorr signed with UNC Wilmington.

From staff reports

A number of Rowan County athletes made things official with Division I college programs by signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Reported to the Post:

Katie Knorr, Salisbury

UNC Wilmington

Swimming

Emily Knorr, Salisbury

West Virginia

Swimming

Jake Hunter, East Rowan

East Carolina

Baseball

Liza Simmerson, Carson

USC Upstate

Softball

Taylor Walton, West Rowan

Quinnipiac

Softball

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury

North Carolina

Baseball

• Recent commits/signings

Landon Cromer, South Rowan

Lees-McRae

Cross country

Jaden Vaughn, Carson

Lenoir-Rhyne

Volleyball

Dadrain Robbins, North Rowan

Lynchburg

Football

More recruits

Luke Osteen, a Hough outfielder/pitcher with lots of local ties, signed with Gardner-Webb’s baseball program on Wednesday.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus pitcher/infielder Michael Gracer announced a commitment to Catawba.

Local golf

The GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Sharon Miller with a net of 64.40.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mark Yehl with a net of 66.12.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ben Moore with a net of 67.84.

Low’ D’ Flight player was John Daniels with a net of 70.17.

Miller shot a 1-over 72 for low gross score.

Gordon Correll won low net score.

Bobby Clark 80, shot an 80.

