Fundraisers scheduled for Humane Society

The Humane Society of Rowan County will hold two fundraisers this month, with one happening Saturday.

Christmas Pet Portraits is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be in a rustic setting hosted by Doctors Steve and Ann Furr.

Professional photographer Duane Duvall and Santa’s helper Gary Atwell will donate their time for this annual event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pets may be photographed with Santa or pets and their people may be photographed in front of the Christmas tree. Masks should be worn, and social distancing will be practiced.

Appointments are being set at 20-minute intervals and may be scheduled by calling the Humane Society of Rowan County at 704-636-5700 or emailing the organization at hsrcnc1973@gmail.com. Portrait packages are $30 or individual portraits may be purchased.

Growing Pains Consignment, 122 South Main St. in Salisbury, and the Humane Society of Rowan County also are raffling a pre-lit Christmas tree fully decorated with animal ornaments. A handmade tree skirt comes with the tree.

Raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They are on sale at Growing Pains through Dec. 14 or may be purchased by mailing a check to the Humane Society of Rowan County, PO Box 295, Salisbury, NC, 28145. The raffle drawing will take place on December 16. The winner need not be present to win.

A picture of the tree can be seen at HumaneSocietyofRowanCountyNC.org and on Facebook at Humane Society of Rowan County NC.

All proceeds from the fundraisers go to the Humane Society’s rehabilitation of sick or injured stray and abandoned animals, veterinary assistance for spay and neuter, rabies vaccines and emergency care of animals whose owners are in financial crisis.