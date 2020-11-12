Flash flood warning issued for Rowan County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for all of Rowan County as heavy bands of rain add to an already wet year.

The National Weather Service said automated rain gauges at 6:36 a.m. indicated rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches had already fallen. An additional 1 to two inches of rain are possible in Rowan County, the National Weather Service said in a warning that expires at 10:15 a.m. Higher rainfall amounts are possible locally.

Excessive runoff could produce flooding, and the National Weather Service said a number of roads are already flooded across the area.

“A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring,” the National Weather Service said. “If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.”

A flood watch is in effect through this evening for the Piedmont of North Carolina.

Already this year, Rowan County has received more than 60 inches of rainfall. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this year’s rainfall totals for Salisbury are only slightly lower than that of the highest for accumulated precipitation — 1929.