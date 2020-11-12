expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Letter: May God always bless America

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, was once asked by a member of parliament why he believed so strongly in America. He responded, “A  simple way to take true measure  of a country is to look at two things, how many people want in and how many want out.”    

With the 2020 elections now behind us, maybe now is the time for all Americans to take true measure of our country. We are privileged to live in the greatest and one of the most respected countries in the world. Let’s put aside our political differences, unite together and pray for the future of our great country.

What a wonderful world it would be if we could eliminate the divisiveness, the hatred and the violence that have divided our country in recent months.  

So, let’s start today and pledge to each other our best efforts to unite behind our country, respect each other and always remember our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.” We simply cannot afford to do otherwise. May God always bless America.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

More News

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

Sports obituary: Benjamin Craige Jr. — North Rowan’s first 1,000-point scorer

Letter: What are parks employees doing?

Comments

Cleveland

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Business

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

News

College food service workers worried about coronavirus risks

College

Catawba launches Newman Park renovation project

Local

Town of Spencer creates citizen review board for police

Education

Education briefs

Education

KCS using platform that allows people to directly support students

Elections

Presidential results not final yet, say local Republicans, elected officials

Landis

Landis in ‘good position’ to exceed revenue for current budget

Education

Koontz mascot named “Lizzie” in honor of school’s namesake

Nation/World

Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

News

Divisive, but direct: Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper

Local

Father, son dispute courthouse scuffle

Local

Salisbury City Council’s closed meetings end without public action

Local

Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

Local

Fundraisers scheduled for Humane Society

Local

Salisbury volunteer firefighter denies using racial slur in social media post

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft, related charges

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 cases

Education

State’s charter advisory board votes to revoke Essie Mae charter

Local

Powles Staton serves up chicken, pork, appreciation for local veterans

East Spencer

East Spencer board to consider options to help resident resolve drainage issues

Business

Agility Fuel Solutions celebrates five-year anniversary of facility opening, looks back on progress

Local

Spencer approves Park Plaza financing terms, awaits state approval