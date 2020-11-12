Letter: Never happier than after presidential results

I was never happier than I was at the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be our new president and vice president.

They will bring dignity and intellect back to the presidency and hopefully they can start healing this nation. Even though we have differences in the way we look at things, we, as Americans when not assailed by a disruptive and corrupt influence, can do great things.

Now is the time to start healing and becoming the nation we have always aspired to be. I hope my Republican friends will look at the person leaving the office of president and reflect upon their choices. Lying, cheating and bullying your way through the world isn’t a lesson you would teach to your children,. So please make better choices for your political candidates. Giving up your morality for a political party isn’t worth the price you pay in the end.

— Robin Hager

Salisbury