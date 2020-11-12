expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Letter: Why wasn’t Kamala Harris on front page?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

I want to point out something that bothered me and several other people I know.

In the Sunday edition of The Salisbury Post, President Elect Joe Biden was the front page story, as he should have been. When I got to the fold, I was expecting an article about Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. However, there was nothing for the next 6 pages. The article for Kamala Harris did not even make the “Second Front.”

Instead, a huge picture and article about “cruising” downtown Salisbury took up the most space. It wasn’t until page 7A that we had a nice picture and article about the first ever woman and first ever woman of color to be elected by her country to such a high position.

Why did she not rate as highly as the white, male president elect? They were a team and, as such, she should have also rated front page news.

— Lynne Kepley Robinson

Salisbury

More News

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

Sports obituary: Benjamin Craige Jr. — North Rowan’s first 1,000-point scorer

Letter: What are parks employees doing?

Comments

Cleveland

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Business

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

News

College food service workers worried about coronavirus risks

College

Catawba launches Newman Park renovation project

Local

Town of Spencer creates citizen review board for police

Education

Education briefs

Education

KCS using platform that allows people to directly support students

Elections

Presidential results not final yet, say local Republicans, elected officials

Landis

Landis in ‘good position’ to exceed revenue for current budget

Education

Koontz mascot named “Lizzie” in honor of school’s namesake

Nation/World

Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

News

Divisive, but direct: Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper

Local

Father, son dispute courthouse scuffle

Local

Salisbury City Council’s closed meetings end without public action

Local

Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

Local

Fundraisers scheduled for Humane Society

Local

Salisbury volunteer firefighter denies using racial slur in social media post

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft, related charges

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 cases

Education

State’s charter advisory board votes to revoke Essie Mae charter

Local

Powles Staton serves up chicken, pork, appreciation for local veterans

East Spencer

East Spencer board to consider options to help resident resolve drainage issues

Business

Agility Fuel Solutions celebrates five-year anniversary of facility opening, looks back on progress

Local

Spencer approves Park Plaza financing terms, awaits state approval