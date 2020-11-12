expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) looks downfield for running room. (AP File Photo/Nell Redmond)

Shoulder injury not expected to end season for McCaffrey

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while he doesn’t anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury, he doesn’t expect him to miss the rest of the season.

Rhule said McCaffrey has a separation of the AC joint, which is located at the tip of the shoulder where the shoulder blade and collarbone meet. The bones are connected by ligaments.

“It looks like Christian probably won’t play,” Rhule said. “I wouldn’t say that is 100% percent, but I would say it looks like he’s pretty much out for this week and we will see how it is next week.”

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday. He is getting a second medical opinion on his shoulder, but Rhule doesn’t anticipate the 2019 All-Pro, who has already missed six games with a high ankle sprain, will miss all of the final seven games.

“I’m not anticipating that,” Rhule said. “I’m anticipating from I know being much more day to day and week to week than that. But those are doctors and they have to do what’s right and Christian has to do what is best for him. I have not entertained that thought” of McCaffrey missing the entire season.

McCaffrey injured the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when he was tackled and landed on his shoulder.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he’s played this season, including two in an earlier  31-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

More News

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

Sports obituary: Benjamin Craige Jr. — North Rowan’s first 1,000-point scorer

Letter: What are parks employees doing?

Comments

Cleveland

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Business

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

News

College food service workers worried about coronavirus risks

College

Catawba launches Newman Park renovation project

Local

Town of Spencer creates citizen review board for police

Education

Education briefs

Education

KCS using platform that allows people to directly support students

Elections

Presidential results not final yet, say local Republicans, elected officials

Landis

Landis in ‘good position’ to exceed revenue for current budget

Education

Koontz mascot named “Lizzie” in honor of school’s namesake

Nation/World

Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

News

Divisive, but direct: Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper

Local

Father, son dispute courthouse scuffle

Local

Salisbury City Council’s closed meetings end without public action

Local

Rowan Retired School Personnel cancels November meeting

Local

Fundraisers scheduled for Humane Society

Local

Salisbury volunteer firefighter denies using racial slur in social media post

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer woman faces vehicle theft, related charges

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 cases

Education

State’s charter advisory board votes to revoke Essie Mae charter

Local

Powles Staton serves up chicken, pork, appreciation for local veterans

East Spencer

East Spencer board to consider options to help resident resolve drainage issues

Business

Agility Fuel Solutions celebrates five-year anniversary of facility opening, looks back on progress

Local

Spencer approves Park Plaza financing terms, awaits state approval