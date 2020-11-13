expand
November 13, 2020

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 13, 2020

“I live off of theater and I need theater, so to do this show has been great. I’m so excited.”

— Maryella Rosko, who will play the role of ‘young Alison’ when ‘Fun Home’ opens tonight at Lee Street theatre

“I’ve come up here time and time again, and y’all have made me promises that you have not kept.”

— Carolyn Logan, East Spencer resident seeking relief from the town board over paving issues that left standing water on her property

  

“Having good health is a commitment on their part too. I feel like working with these kids I have the chance to catch them earlier in the game and help them be the healthiest they can.”

— Abraya Johnson,  who started working for Kannapolis City Schools five years ago and was recently named the state’s School Nurse of the Year   

  

“We have one of the best baseball programs in the country and our players deserve an enhanced playing experience. We are thrilled to commence the renovation of historic Newman Park.”

— Dr. David P. Nelson,  Catawba’s new president on plans to raise up to $10 million for the school’s ballpark

“They are humans and they deserve to be safe..”

— Stephanie Franklin, wife of inmate who has tested positive for COVID-19 after moving to dormitory where social distancing isn’t possible

“It’s all about cutting taxes and regulations. Businesses will stay, bigger and better businesses will come. That’s what it’s all about.”

  Sen. Carl Ford, R-33, on the state’s position in Site Selection
Magazine’s 2020 rankings and the Tax Foundation’s 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index

“Deep down inside every member of the management team held firm that we were going to come through in the end.”

— Seung Baik, Agility Fuel Solutions president on opening the natural gas fuel manufacturing facility five years ago just as oil prices tanked

“We’re sorry it couldn’t have been lower.”

  David Treme, Spencer’s interim town manager joking about the 1.54% interest rate the town got for
construction on the long-awaited Park Plaza project

“I think people connect to it. I think it’s the glue that holds it together, really.”

— Robert Knox, speaking of his
family’s 1,400-acre Knox Farm that was established more than 250 years ago in western Rowan County near Cleveland

