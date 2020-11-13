expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Rain causes wastewater overflow in Landis

By Staff Report

Published 11:39 am Friday, November 13, 2020

The Town of Landis has  notice to the Mooresville Regional Office of the N.C. Division of Water Quality regarding the overflow of untreated wastewater because of Thursday’s heavy rain.

Approximately 10,500 gallons overflowed the Fourth Street lift station No. 4, with approximately 6,000 gallons reaching Buffalo Creek.  Also, approximately 25,000 gallons overflowed the S. Upright lift station No. 1 with approximately 15,000 gallons reaching Coldwater creek

The spill was due to inflow of infiltration caused by rain totaling approximately 3 inches in less 24-hour period. No significant environmental impact to the receiving streams was identified. For any questions concerning this release contact the Town of Landis at 704-857-2411.

More News

Donald Trump wins battleground state of North Carolina

14 new charges added for man arrested in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Rain causes wastewater overflow in Landis

Flooding scenes from across the county

Comments

Elections

Donald Trump wins battleground state of North Carolina

Local

14 new charges added for man arrested in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Landis

Rain causes wastewater overflow in Landis

Local

Flooding scenes from across the county

Elections

With all ballots counted, Rowan improves on record turnout

Coronavirus

County passes 600 active COVID-19 cases again

Local

Duke Energy blames steam sensor malfunction during start-up process for noise

Education

Accountants, former management company to blame for incomplete audits, says charter school’s chairwoman

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 13

Local

Motorists rescued, roads flooded after heavy rain

Local

Investigators say lightning strike may have caused church fire

Local

UPDATED: Flood warning issued for Rowan County

Cleveland

Steeped in agricultural history, Knox Farm recognized with bicentennial status

Business

Entering final stretch, United Way campaign receives boost from F&M Bank

College

Catawba launches Newman Park renovation project

Local

Town of Spencer creates citizen review board for police

Education

Education briefs

Education

KCS using platform that allows people to directly support students

Elections

Presidential results not final yet, say local Republicans, elected officials

Landis

Landis in ‘good position’ to exceed revenue for current budget

Education

Koontz mascot named “Lizzie” in honor of school’s namesake

Nation/World

Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

News

Divisive, but direct: Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper

Local

Father, son dispute courthouse scuffle