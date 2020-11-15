expand
November 15, 2020

Letter: Capstone Recovery a product of United Way support

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

For seven years, I have had the privilege of serving as a member of the board of directors of Capstone Recovery Center in Salisbury. For over 30 years, I have been fortunate to be a volunteer with United Way in various capacities and have seen it work miracles for many of our neighbors through its outstanding support for various service agencies in our county. Our community is now greatly benefiting from United Way’s support for the substance abuse and mental health treatment programs at Capstone Recovery Center.

Capstone Recovery is currently a recipient of a community impact grant from United Way of Rowan County. This grant supports the Center’s free, nine-month residential treatment program which changes the lives of women who have been affected by drug or substance abuse. As they recover from their addictive behaviors, the center offers a safe, faith-based environment where these women are exposed to Bible studies and work skills training. They are counseled and encouraged to lead fully functional lives without drugs or other harmful dependencies. In addition to these treatments, clients are provided housing, meals, clothes and other needs free of charge during their residency.

Capstone’s approach is one of healing without drugs or medications. Research has shown that faith-based programs or programs that have a strong spiritual component have a much lower recidivism rate than secular programs which only deal with the physical and emotional realms of humanity.

I have witnessed the positive transformation of these women and their re-entry as Capstone graduates into our community. They become productive citizens committed to their faith, family, community service and helping others.

I thank United Way for supporting Capstone Recovery. Capstone is only one of the many public service agencies and organizations supported by United Way. Over the years, I am sure that the United Way has touched you, your loved ones, your neighbor or someone you know. I value United Way, its staff members and all the volunteers and donors for all they do for our community, making it a better place to live, work and play.

United Way has adopted an ambitious goal of raising $1.5 million this year. I believe, as I write this, they have reached nearly 72% of that goal. United Way needs the support of all of us. If you have made a contribution to United Way this year, I thank you. If you have not, I urge you to consider making a significant contribution. Do it today. Give to United Way — your leading agency for community impact! 

— Jerry Chandler

