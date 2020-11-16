Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help
SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was robbed Saturday after offering to pay for some gas for some people who asked.
Salisbury Police said victim was at Sam’s Mart on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., getting fuel with a passenger, when a maroon Suzuki SUV pulled up with a man and a woman who asked her for gas money.
When the victim stepped out of the car, she was pushed to the ground and the pair stole her money and phone before taking off, police said.
In other crime reports:
- Shame Kamel Charles, 19, was charged Friday and charged with felony robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons in connection to an April home-invasion incident at Zion Hills Apartments which resulted in the theft of $500 in cash and two cellphones.
- Gabriel Kenneth Wayne, 39, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine.
- There were several reports of larceny in Salisbury during the weekend, including a Trump campaign sign from a lawn, some beer, a pack of cigarillos from the Circle K on East Innes Street, a number of arts and crafts items from Walmart carried away while only paying for a wreath and another instance where a woman attempted to carry away jewelry and personal care items from Walmart.