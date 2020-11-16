Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was robbed Saturday after offering to pay for some gas for some people who asked.

Salisbury Police said victim was at Sam’s Mart on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., getting fuel with a passenger, when a maroon Suzuki SUV pulled up with a man and a woman who asked her for gas money.

When the victim stepped out of the car, she was pushed to the ground and the pair stole her money and phone before taking off, police said.

In other crime reports: