expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Active COVID-19 cases continue climbing to new records in Rowan; two new deaths reported

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

SALISBURY — Active COVID-19 cases in Rowan County continued climbing to new heights Tuesday when local health officials reported an additional 65 COVID-19 positives in addition to two new deaths.

There are currently 768 active COVID-19 cases in Rowan County, which reflects an increase of 18 on Tuesday, and 126 people dead after testing positive. There are 19 Rowan County residents currently hospitalized.

The two additional deaths added Tuesday were from people not in a congregate living facility. No further information was released Tuesday about the new deaths, but their addition dropped the average age of the 126 people who have died to 79 years old.

Blue bars on the above chart shows daily increases in COVID-19 cases in Rowan County and the black bar shows a 14-day average of new cases. The steeper black line at the end of the chart indicates that cases are rising more quickly. Data is from the Rowan County Health Department. Click on the above image to view a larger version.

The average age of the 4,905 people who have tested positive in Rowan County is 44.1. The average age of the 289 people hospitalized over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak is 64.

A total of 4,011 people, or 81.77% of the total positives, have recovered. There have been 62,132 tests conducted in Rowan County.

The number of people hospitalized has fluctuated after reaching a peak of 31 last week, and Tuesday’s increase in deaths were the first in five days. Case numbers, however, have increased more rapidly, with three of the top four daily increases in cases coming in the previous seven days.

Statewide, cases are also increasing more rapidly of late. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,288 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 317,495. Roughly 87% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina are presumed to be recovered by NCDHHS. There are currently 1,501 people hospitalized in the state, a number that is on the rise, and 4.68 million total completed tests.

More News

Active COVID-19 cases continue climbing to new records in Rowan; two new deaths reported

Salisbury pair accused of beating, robbing Gold Hill man

Area Sports Briefs: Volleyball season opens

Thomas Mills: Lessons learned from Cunningham’s loss

Comments

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases continue climbing to new records in Rowan; two new deaths reported

Crime

Salisbury pair accused of beating, robbing Gold Hill man

News

Despite citizen pushback, commissioners approve rezoning for 5-acre plot

Business

Downtown merchants want people to shop early, local during holiday season

Education

Moody advises school board to ‘stay the course’ on plan B

Local

City scheduled to begin purchase of Bell Tower Green Park property

Coronavirus

County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; testing sites released

Crime

Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help

Local

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade canceled

Crime

Concord Police say China Grove man killed in standoff at Discount Tire store

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about I-85 construction, new tenant for Rite Aid store

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Elections

Political Notebook: Lawmakers talk focus areas ahead of next legislative session

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for trafficking of meth, other charges

Education

NC State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus

News

Couple using same lottery numbers for 26 years wins jackpot

Local

More than a COVID-19 statistic: Ammons remembered as crafty, creative, friendly

Local

After success of ‘Everybody Was Happy,’ Hap Roberts looks to give back

Education

Henderson public hearing, consolidation update on agenda for school board

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber readies for November Power in Partnership program

Local

Commissioners to consider funding for organization that works to prevent overdoses, stop opioid abuse

Faith

Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

Faith

Faith briefs: Thanksgiving meals planned

Kannapolis

Cabarrus Christmas celebration events begin Nov. 20