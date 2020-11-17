expand
November 17, 2020

Salisbury pair accused of beating, robbing Gold Hill man

By Shavonne Potts

GOLD HILL — A Salisbury man and woman face felony charges after they were accused of beating up and robbing a Gold Hill man.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Alexander Christopher Kinder, 30, and Alesia Danielle Franklin, 31, both of the 5400 block of Goodman Lake Road, with common law robbery.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning before 6 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Russell Ridge Road. A neighbor heard the victim screaming and called 911. It’s believed the two knew the victim, said Maj. Chad Moose.

Moose says said a vehicle description was given and a deputy stopped the car in a church parking lot near U.S. 52 between Granite Quarry and Salisbury.

The victim was able to identify the suspects and they were arrested at the scene. Both were issued a $20,000 secured bond and remain in the Rowan County Detention Center. Moose said more charges could be forthcoming.

