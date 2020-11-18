Blotter: Third person charged in Gold Hill robbery

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan County investigators charged a third person in connection with the robbery of a Gold Hill man after an early morning vehicle chase.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jesse Allen Redding, 23, with felony common law robbery, breaking and entering vehicles, possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

Authorities received a phone call sometime around 8 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked behind Danny’s Place convenience store located on U.S. 52 in Rockwell. An officer approached and a vehicle chase ensued. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of Anthony and Sides streets.

Redding was the third person involved in a Tuesday incident where a Gold Hill man was beaten and robbed of $60, his cell phone, a camouflage jacket and debit card.

The robbery incident occurred on Russell Ridge Road. A neighbor heard the victim scream and called 911. It’s believed the suspects knew the victim investigators said.

Redding remains in the county jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle parked in the 63500 block of northbound Interstate 85, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 2700 block of West C Street, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Monday items were stolen from his vehicle in the 100 block of Benton Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his tractor while in the 700 block of West Ritchie Road.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny in the 2000 block of Mooresville Road.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his vehicle from the 100 block of Elm Street.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his truck while in the 700 block of West Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone stole her vehicle while it was parked at Zion Hills Apartment complex, 1614 Standish St.