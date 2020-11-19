expand
November 19, 2020

Blotter: Homeowner discovers WWII tank shell in garage

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:52 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

SALISBURY — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to a Salisbury home Wednesday after the owner discovered a World War II live tank shell in a garage.

The device was found in the 300 block of Heilig Avenue, said Salisbury Police Department spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

He said the police department contacted the bomb squad, which confirmed the shell was live. Law enforcement contacted Fort Bragg to take possession of the shell. Walker said this isn’t the first time they’ve had to have the bomb squad come in after such a discovery.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his tools from the 600 block of West Council Street.

• A man reported on Thursday his vehicle was stolen from 1030 Freeland Drive.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Tuesday the catalytic converter from her vehicle was stolen while parked in the 6700 block of northbound Interstate 85.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 5500 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole a utility trailer from the 500 block of Newport Drive.

