Education briefs: School supply drive continues through Dec. 16

RALEIGH – This week, Governor Roy Cooper kicks off the 4th Annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. Like so many annual events, public health precautions have required the drive to go fully online, and this year features a new partner in the North Carolina PTA. On average, teachers spend about $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year.

“This is the easiest school supply drive we’ve had because it just takes a few clicks,” said Gov. Cooper. “The right supplies are vital to a successful school year for students and teachers and this year they need our help more than ever.”

“It is warming at this time of crisis that the Governor and the people of NC rally behind our most important asset, our children” said Harold Dixon, president of North Carolina PTA. “Our children are trying hard during this difficult time and we are proud of them. Now, the people of NC, together can show our commitment to our children by making a donation to the annual Governor’s Supply Drive.”

The supply drive will run through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Donations made through the portal can be directed to a specific county preference or to a general fund that will be divided among counties with the greatest need.

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is offered in partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, the North Carolina Business Committee on Education and its partners, North Carolina PTA, VolunteerNC, State Employees Credit Union, and Communities In Schools of North Carolina.

North Carolina PTA is the state’s oldest and largest volunteer organization advocating for every child to reach their full potential. Founded in 1919 and affiliated with National PTA, there are more than 920 Parent Teacher Associations in schools across the state with more than 106,000 members. PTAs provide advocacy, vital volunteers, and material resources to their schools. NCPTA supports PTA units and provides programs, training, and advocacy on behalf of North Carolina’s children. To learn more about NCPTA, please visit our website at www.ncpta.org.

Paul Noseworthy honored by Essie Mae Kiser Foxx students for Veterans Day

Paul Noseworthy, an Army veteran and volunteer at Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School since 2019, was honored with cards for Veterans Day.

As the Parent Teacher Community Organizer president and food server, he was especially helpful over the summer when the school fed students during the COVID -19 pandemic.

In honor of veterans such as Noseworthy, students put their writing and art skills to work by creating cards for veterans at the VA Medical Center. Noseworthy and a VA nurse received cards for Veterans Day.

High Point University names Lingle dean of pharmacy school

HIGH POINT – High Point University has named Dr. Earle “Buddy” Lingle as dean for the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Piedmont Triad’s only pharmacy school.

Lingle joined the HPU family in fall 2014 as professor and associate dean for student and professional affairs, and was appointed interim dean in 2019. Lingle has taught HPU pharmacy students in the area of social and administrative sciences. He has also helped coordinate the admissions process and student services activities for the school.

“Dr. Lingle has a distinguished career in pharmacy education and was the natural choice to serve as dean,” says Daniel Erb, senior vice president for academic affairs. “Dr. Lingle is known and respected by our pharmacy students and faculty and has already made significant contributions to our pharmacy program. His leadership will ensure that our high quality pharmacy program will continue to enroll and educate highly qualified pharmacy students.”

In August 2016, HPU welcomed its first pharmacy cohort of 60 students at the inaugural White Coat Ceremony. Lingle helped graduate the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy’s first class in the spring 2020 during the global pandemic. The School of Pharmacy’s Class of 2020 came to HPU from 12 different states and are now practicing in various pharmacy settings and post-graduate residencies.

“I am honored that HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein and Dr. Daniel Erb have the confidence in me to appoint me as the dean to lead the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy,” says Lingle. “We have an extraordinary group of faculty and staff at the school of pharmacy who are dedicated to providing the best possible education and experiences so that our student pharmacists will graduate and serve their communities and profession with passion and distinction.”

Lingle’s 35-year career in higher education includes, being a tenured associate professor at the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy, as well as professor and associate chair at the South University School of Pharmacy in Columbia, South Carolina. While at the University of South Carolina, Lingle was honored as the College of Pharmacy’s Teacher of the Year. He also was recognized with the Mortar Board’s Excellence in Teaching Award, and was honored by the Office of Student Affairs as the Professor Making Significant Contributions to Student Development.

Lingle has lectured on various topics including health policy, pharmacy law, bioethics, pharmacoeconomics, as well as pharmacy financial and personnel management. He has served as a consultant on health care issues to state legislators and legislative committees, as well as government and private agencies, including the Governor’s South Carolina Pharmacist Workforce Study Group, the Governor’s Task Force on Health Care, the Department of Mental Health’s Services Task Force and the South Carolina Pharmacist Workforce Study Committee.

He has also served as a consultant to a number of pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Merck, Pfizer and Sandoz. Lingle has given approximately 150 presentations at research and professional meetings, published numerous research papers and book chapters, and has generated over $1.8 million in grant funding. He is licensed to practice pharmacy in North Carolina and South Carolina.