expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Salisbury Post file photo Jilda Bennett from Ophir, N.C., (left) talks with Crystal Cockman with the Three Rivers Land Trust as they explore the small pond at the Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest and Nature Preserve during Rowan County Creek Week on Aug. 19, 2019.

Grants to double size of Spencer nature preserve

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SPENCER — Three Rivers Land Trust has received funding to significantly expand the Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest and Nature Preserve.

The existing 42-acre property will gain 50 more acres, connecting the preserve to Grants Creek. The Duke Energy Foundation contributed $10,000 to Three Rivers for the acquisition, and the trust has received another $10,000 private donation. The rest of the funding has been “provisionally” awarded for the acquisition by the N.C. Land and Water Fund, with the remaining amount expected to be made available in early 2021.

The land will be transferred to the Town of Spencer after Three Rivers acquires the property from a private owner and added to the existing park.

Crystal Cockman, preservation director for Three Rivers Land Trust, said the trust has a conservation easement on the existing park with the town to preserve it. The funding for the initial purchase was in honor of the Stanbacks, notable local philanthropists, and collected from a number of private donors. Cockman said it is unique to have an undeveloped and intact natural community with as much biodiversity as the park does near a downtown area.

Cockman said the land trust tries to maintain and improve habitats. It performed a natural heritage inventory on the area this spring and found a rare plant species in the park along with a number of native species, such as wild ginger and Jack-in-the-pulpit.

A Catawba College intern also performed an inventory of invasive species, and the trust has had some goats who were volunteered to feast on the kudzu in the park trim back the vine.

The current park has about 2.5 miles of trails. The addition will allow more trails to be built as well as creek access so locals can cast off on canoe or kayaking expeditions.

A passive park means the intention is to keep human intervention minimal by not cutting trees or having many structures.

“We’re trying to keep it in its natural state,” Cockman said, adding nearby Salisbury has always been the trust’s home. Having the amenity close for everyone in the county is a great resource, she said. Cockman walked the trails at the park on Tuesday for national Take a Hike Day.

Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams said the expansion is a great opportunity to grow what he called a jewel in Spencer.

“It protects important, undeveloped natural land,” Williams said. “As we know, in our municipal areas, there is not a lot of that these days.”

Williams said the town is continually wanting to promote its green spaces, including through an N.C. Department of Transportation grant it was awarded to provide pedestrian and bicycle access from the Yadkin trailhead into town.

More News

NBA draft picks

Grants to double size of Spencer nature preserve

Moving to higher ground: Construction underway on new Rockwell law enforcement building

ACC could benefit from show of force behind 3 ranked teams

Comments

Local

Grants to double size of Spencer nature preserve

News

Moving to higher ground: Construction underway on new Rockwell law enforcement building

Local

Council receives ‘good news’ on local housing rehabilitation efforts

Local

City to begin accepting projects for Paul Bruhn Revitalization grant; council receives update on Forward 2040 goals

Education

Actor Brandon Micheal Hall talks to students, faculty at Livingstone College

High School

High school volleyball: Ennis keeps coming back

Education

Local Realtors association donates to RSS summer meal program

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: School supply drive continues through Dec. 16

Coronavirus

‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

Nation/World

Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era

Coronavirus

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Coronavirus

Nearly 800 COVID-19 cases currently active in county

Crime

Blotter: Third person charged in Gold Hill robbery

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: No students victimized by teacher charged with sex offense

Crime

Kannapolis police investigating shooting death of teen

Crime

Two face charges after golf cart theft in Enochville

High School

High school volleyball: Falcons start with win vs. East

Local

City approves purchase of Bell Tower Green Park property

Business

County government creates grant program to help local businesses hurt by COVID-19

College

Wake Forest-Duke football game called off because of coronavirus, injuries

East Spencer

East Spencer discusses plans to establish public comments policy

Education

Livingstone College, state government launch program to address food insecurity

Nation/World

States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens