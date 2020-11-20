expand
November 20, 2020

Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020

COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.

