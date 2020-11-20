expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:49 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

WOODLEAF — A man who gave a 32-year-old woman a place to stay was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday. The woman accused of robbing him was arrested in his truck in South Carolina.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Michelle Gomon with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to Maj. John Sifford, the victim, contacted law enforcement on Wednesday to say he was robbed at knifepoint by a woman at his Foster Road home.

Michelle Karen Gomon

The victim said Gomon took his 2004 Dodge Ram, his wallet that contained $20 in cash and a debit card.

The victim told deputies Gomon had been living at his home and that he treated Gomon “like a daughter.” She left the night before the robbery in the man’s truck to go eat with friends, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim sent Gomon a text message around 2 a.m. when she failed to return.

He fell asleep and awoke around 5 a.m. after he said Gomon kicked the door in and used a pocket knife from his truck to threaten him. He said Gomon held the knife to his throat and demanded money. She told the victim she was “headed to Greensboro.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Gomon. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, police contacted Rowan County to say they had Gomon in custody. Gomon will be extradited to Rowan County.

More News

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay

Salisbury man charged with theft following vehicle chase

Comments

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay

Crime

Salisbury man charged with theft following vehicle chase

Local

Project Santa receives donation from Food Lion Feeds

Local

Salisbury Police investigating after 13-month-old found unresponsive

Business

Heart and Oak vintage decor store finds home in downtown Salisbury

Elections

No local changes in votes following first day of recount for state’s chief justice race

Education

Livingstone College keeps elementary students moving with $1,000 donation

Local

Toys for Tots teaming up with ‘Tis the Season Spectacular to collect toys for families in need

BREAKING NEWS

Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

Coronavirus

State reports record COVID-19 increase; positive test percentage continues rise in Rowan

Local

Veterans food drive ongoing for Rowan, Cabarrus counties

Crime

Blotter: Homeowner discovers WWII tank shell in garage

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s speaker talks about navigating new paid leave law

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Suspect sought in Rockwell church vandalism

Local

Grants to double size of Spencer nature preserve

News

Moving to higher ground: Construction underway on new Rockwell law enforcement building

Local

Council receives ‘good news’ on local housing rehabilitation efforts

Local

City to begin accepting projects for Paul Bruhn Revitalization grant; council receives update on Forward 2040 goals

Education

Actor Brandon Micheal Hall talks to students, faculty at Livingstone College

High School

High school volleyball: Ennis keeps coming back

Education

Local Realtors association donates to RSS summer meal program

Education

Shoutouts