expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:22 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — An apparel company has for the third time been the victim of theft after someone stole 10 boxes of T-shirts from a South Main Street storage facility.

Royce Apparel Inc. reported on Wednesday someone stole 10 boxes of T-shirts sometime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16. The owner said he’d given two people permission to take broken pallets that were sitting on the loading dock.

He told a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy that he did not give them permission to take any T-shirts. Earlier this year, someone stole $150,000 worth of T-shirts from the company. The storage unit is located at American Century Home Fabric, 5200 S. Main St.

In that incident, someone cut a hole into a fence large enough to drive a vehicle through. Someone rummaged through the storage unit and reportedly stole about 30,000 shirts. A security camera feed was cut at that time. The site was the former Cannon Mills’ Swink Plant.

In 2019, a break-in at the building resulted in the arrest of a man and woman who were charged with stealing copper tubing.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A man reported on Wednesday someone damaged his property while at Pilot Travel Center, 985 Peeler Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday her vehicle was broken into in the 200 block of Fairfield Lane.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone broke into his vehicle in the 100 block of Fairfield Lane.

• A woman reported on Wednesday her vehicle was broken into while in the 100 block of Fairfield Lane.

• A man reported on Wednesday his moped was stolen from the 200 lock of Indian Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Wednesday his property was vandalized in the 200 block of Brooks Link Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone attempted to force their way into his property in the 11700 block of of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary in the 300 block of West 12th Street.

More News

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

NBA: Fox gets max deal

Comments

Elections

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Crime

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Business

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

Sports

LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says ‘we know how it’d turn out’

Local

Drivers Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod create Live Fast Motorsports as new NASCAR team for 2021

Kannapolis

Marshville woman dies after crash in Kannapolis involving FedEx truck

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay

Crime

Salisbury man charged with theft following vehicle chase

Local

Project Santa receives donation from Food Lion Feeds

Local

Salisbury Police investigating after 13-month-old found unresponsive

Business

Heart and Oak vintage decor store finds home in downtown Salisbury

Elections

No local changes in votes following first day of recount for state’s chief justice race

Education

Livingstone College keeps elementary students moving with $1,000 donation

Local

Toys for Tots teaming up with ‘Tis the Season Spectacular to collect toys for families in need

BREAKING NEWS

Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

Coronavirus

State reports record COVID-19 increase; positive test percentage continues rise in Rowan