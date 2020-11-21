expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

DURHAM (AP) — Three historically Black colleges have received $3 million to use in developing devices that can find defects in nuclear facilities as they age.

According to a news release from N.C. Central University in Durham, the National Nuclear Security Administration awarded the money to N.C. Central, Elizabeth City State University and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Principal investigator Abdennaceur Karoui is leading a group of research teams comprised of faculty and students from the three schools.

The NCCU team will examine alloys for a composition that is light, but can withstand the impact of nuclear radiation.

Students in the program will have the opportunity to study machine learning research for materials sciences, and they will be given the chance to do summer research at national laboratories.

More News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Louisville shuts out Syracuse 30-0

Comments

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

Sports

LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says ‘we know how it’d turn out’

Local

Drivers Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod create Live Fast Motorsports as new NASCAR team for 2021

Kannapolis

Marshville woman dies after crash in Kannapolis involving FedEx truck

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay

Crime

Salisbury man charged with theft following vehicle chase

Local

Project Santa receives donation from Food Lion Feeds

Local

Salisbury Police investigating after 13-month-old found unresponsive

Business

Heart and Oak vintage decor store finds home in downtown Salisbury

Elections

No local changes in votes following first day of recount for state’s chief justice race

Education

Livingstone College keeps elementary students moving with $1,000 donation

Local

Toys for Tots teaming up with ‘Tis the Season Spectacular to collect toys for families in need

BREAKING NEWS

Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

Coronavirus

State reports record COVID-19 increase; positive test percentage continues rise in Rowan

Local

Veterans food drive ongoing for Rowan, Cabarrus counties

Crime

Blotter: Homeowner discovers WWII tank shell in garage

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s speaker talks about navigating new paid leave law

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Suspect sought in Rockwell church vandalism