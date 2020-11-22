Ann Farabee column: Feeling thankful

By Ann Farabee

Feeling thankful?

Should we be feeling thankful?

2020 has been a year.

And we are still here.

That is something we can all be thankful for.

The good news — as of now it looks as if we may see 2021.

That would be excellent!

I have heard talk of 2020 vision.

Some of you may have received clearer vision in 2020.

But mine has become more foggy due to my bout with COVID.

My bout with COVID. I love that I chose the word ‘bout’ to describe it.

I looked it up, so you don’t have to.

A ‘bout’ can mean an attack of illness. Yep. I used it appropriately. COVID is an attack of illness.

But… now Thanksgiving is here!

Those Pilgrims. We think of them as pretty special. A pilgrim is defined as one who journeys to a sacred place for religious reasons. I sure am glad they came.

The first Thanksgiving was set aside as a celebration by the Pilgrims after they had lost half their community — and some lost their entire families — mostly to an attack of an illness. They called this illness ‘the sickness.’

But they celebrated in spite of ‘the sickness’ for they had a lot to be thankful for! Not only were they thankful to have an abundance of food, but they were also grateful to have lived through the difficult times during ‘the sickness’ that had taken so many loved ones away from them.

They gave thanks.

And so should we!

Enter his gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise. Be thankful unto him and bless his name. — Psalm 100:4

I will give thanks to you, Lord, with my whole heart. — Psalm 9:1

Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving. — Psalm 95:2

O give thanks to the Lord, for He is good. — Psalm 136:1

Thanksgiving.

It is an action word.

Feeling thankful?

Yes!

Let us give thanks.

I want you to know that when I make out my list of things I am thankful for — you are on it!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.