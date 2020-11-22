expand
November 22, 2020

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

KANNAPOLIS – A Kannapolis fire station just got a new way to help the community

The non-profit, 1CAN, has installed a Blessing Box at Fire Station 1 stocked with food and personal hygiene items. People in need may stop by at any time and take what they need. Anyone in the community is also welcomed to stock the box at any time.

“We want people to be able to stop by the fire station, choose the items they need for their families, without worrying about filling out forms or waiting in a line,” 1CAN Executive Director Sheryl Kluge said. “And people who want to donate can also just pull up and stock the box. No need for contacting anyone.”

The mission of 1CAN is to reduce the number of families dealing with food insecurities in our community.

“We are glad we can play a small role in making this Blessing Box accessible to the public and helping people meet the needs of their family,” commented Deputy Fire Chief Kirk Beard.

The box is the seventh box to be installed in Cabarrus County and it is estimated that more than 2,000 families have benefited from the boxes in the last two months. Cindy Hanson with CK Select Real Estate partnered with 1CAN to build the box at Fire Station 1. This blessing box is built to resemble a home and CK Select Real Estate is also initially stocking the box.

For more information on 1CAN call 843-330-0525 or email cabcoblessingboxes@gmail.com.

