expand
Ad Spot

November 22, 2020

N.C. State’s Vi Jones (31) celebrates after Jones blocked the field goal attempt by Liberty’s Alex Barbir during the second half of N.C. State’s 15-14 victory over Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the ACC)

Blocked field goal helps NC State hold off No. 21 Liberty 15-14

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State blocked Alex Barbir’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left to beat No. 21 Liberty 15-14 on Saturday night, handing the Flames their first loss this season.

Liberty (8-1) was trying to earn a third win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this year, all on the road. The Flames had their shot to extend the best start in program history, too, putting together a drive to give Barbir — who had kicked a 51-yard field goal to beat Virginia Tech earlier this season — a shot at the lead.

But Vi Jones deflected the kick to set off a celebration for the Wolfpack (6-3), who moved the chains once more to run out the clock and seal a win on a tough night for both offenses.

Zonovan Knight ran for two touchdowns to lead N.C. State, including the go-ahead 4-yard score with 6:53 left. That play was set up by a diving interception from true freshman reserve Aydan White.

Knight also had a first-half touchdown run and ran for 96 yards on the night, while Ricky Person Jr. added 83 yards — part of a 167-yard rushing effort that largely had to carry the Wolfpack’s offense with Bailey Hockman getting nothing going consistently in the passing game.

Malik Willis threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Liberty but had three interceptions, two coming in the fourth quarter. He also ran for 44 yards as the Flames managed just 279 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Liberty: The Flames arrived seeking to follow up road wins against Syracuse and Virginia Tech, which had marked the football independent’s first victories against ACC teams after losing their first eight matchups. They had a big touchdown right before halftime after falling behind, then gave themselves a shot at the end only to see the Wolfpack come up with another fourth-quarter stop at a key moment.

N.C. State: That’s two wins in a row for the Wolfpack, who beat Florida State last weekend after a lopsided loss at rival North Carolina and a shootout loss to No. 12 Miami. N.C. State won despite having 14 penalties for 123 yards.

UP NEXT

Liberty: The Flames return home to host Massachusetts on Friday.
N.C. State: Syracuse hosts the Wolfpack in ACC play next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More News

Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Josh Bergeron: Rare milestone, 2 more years for current commissioners

Comments

Local

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

Local

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Local

Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

Kannapolis

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

Business

Helped by assistance programs, customers make progress on outstanding utility balances

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Happiness Fund will start accepting donations to help children, families this week

Business

‘Having your doctor at home’: Local optometrist goes above and beyond for patients

Business

Biz Roundup: Students can join employers for virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day 

Lifestyle

Adopt-an-Oscar: Innovative litter-catching device cleans waterways, teaches lessons

Elections

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Crime

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Business

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants

Sports

LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says ‘we know how it’d turn out’

Local

Drivers Matt Tifft, B.J. McLeod create Live Fast Motorsports as new NASCAR team for 2021

Kannapolis

Marshville woman dies after crash in Kannapolis involving FedEx truck

Coronavirus

‘Life of the school’: Livingstone College remembers student who died from COVID-19

Local

Piedmont Natural Gas employee killed in two-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Woodleaf man robbed at knifepoint after giving woman place to stay