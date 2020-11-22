expand
November 22, 2020

Letter: One six-year term for president?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

What if a sitting president could not run for re-election? Instead of serving a four-year term with the possibility of four more, the president was consigned to one six-year term.

How different do you think the political landscape would have been if no one worried about Trump getting re-elected? Do you think COVID-19 would have become so politicized? Would there have been an impeachment process?

Speaking of impeachment, that occurred in early 2020, just about the time COVID-19 began to rear its ugly head. Trump began to take action for which he was roundly criticized.

The Democrats put the virus on the back burner so they could try and impeach Trump, removing his chances of getting re-elected. And these frauds blame the virus on Trump?

I don’t think anything is going to stop the virus. We may slow it down, but in the end, it’s going to do what it wants.

Our best hope is science, medicine and common sense. Yet today, we have panic-stricken leaders acting like tyrants, thinking lockdowns are the best way to go. That is economic and emotional suicide.

2020 has been a polarizing and political mess. I say let the president have one six-year term and members of Congress serve no more than 12 years total. That might help to keep arrogance and corruption in check.

I don’t care if Jesus was a senator for 12 years. (I’ll assume he got re-elected once). After his term, I’d say, “Thank you lord. Thank you for curing cancer and giving us world peace. Now go out into that world and enjoy the fruits of your labor.”

Politics is keeping us from doing what we need to do. It shouldn’t matter who gets it done, just as long as it gets done.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury

