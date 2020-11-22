expand
Ad Spot

November 23, 2020

North Carolina shooting suspect caught after days on the run

By News Service Report

Published 8:13 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

KINSTON (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting a deputy and another man, and evading law enforcement for more than two days, was shot multiple times in a gunfight with officers late Saturday and taken into custody.

Robert Lee Strother, 30, was shot by officers outside a home near Kinston, Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a news release Saturday night. No officers were struck in the gunfight.

Strother had been on the run since Thursday night when the sheriff’s office said he shot Deputy Steven Key, 30, in the neck while Key was responding to a domestic call in La Grange. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Friday morning, Ingram said Strother shot a Lenoir County man multiple times and then stole the man’s pickup truck. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. The truck was found abandoned — still running and in reverse — a few hours later.

The search continued through the night Friday and throughout the day Saturday and involved officials from 26 local, state and federal agencies.
A 911 caller Saturday night said a man matching Strother’s description was sighted on the porch of a home. Officials arrived in armored vehicles and asked Strother to surrender. He refused and the gunfight ensued, Ingram said.

The statement did not detail the extent of Strother’s injuries. He faces several charges, including attempted first degree murder. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

More News

Ask Us: How can people stop unwanted telemarketers, robocalls?

One reported dead after fiery interstate crash

Salisbury’s $35 million in water, wastewater upgrades on track for completion in 2022

Blotter: Man charged with stealing $600 in pallets, 10 boxes of clothing

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can people stop unwanted telemarketers, robocalls?

Local

One reported dead after fiery interstate crash

Local

Salisbury’s $35 million in water, wastewater upgrades on track for completion in 2022

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing $600 in pallets, 10 boxes of clothing

Local

North Carolina shooting suspect caught after days on the run

Nation/World

Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen

Local

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

Local

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Local

Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

Business

Helped by assistance programs, customers make progress on outstanding utility balances

Kannapolis

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Happiness Fund will start accepting donations to help children, families this week

Business

‘Having your doctor at home’: Local optometrist goes above and beyond for patients

Business

Biz Roundup: Students can join employers for virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day 

Lifestyle

Adopt-an-Oscar: Innovative litter-catching device cleans waterways, teaches lessons

Elections

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Crime

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Business

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics

News

Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Coronavirus

Raptors will play in Tampa after Canada says no

News

Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

Nation/World

Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

News

Historically Black colleges get $3 million to develop sensors for nuclear plants