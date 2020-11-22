Thanksgiving 2020

By Doug Creamer

The weather has begun to cool down and the leaves are almost all down. The signals are all around; it is about time for eating season to arrive. We have some wonderful holidays at this time of year that celebrate delicious food. I have to say that I am thankful for all the good food that we will soon be enjoying.

The trouble I see is getting all the people together to eat all this wonderful food. This year we are facing restrictions surrounding gatherings. The good part about the gatherings is everyone brings their favorite recipes. So we eat delicious food and then we get to spend time talking with some family and good friends. With the gathering restrictions that are in place, how will that affect the Thanksgiving feast?

Both sides of my family are planning “different” gatherings. There will be some people and some of the good food, but not all the people with all the good food. We’re not exactly sure what we are going to do. We will eat some good food, wash some dishes — another tradition for the holidays — and I will find a paper to look at all the Black Friday sales.

I am looking forward to watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. I thought they might cancel it, but have read that it will go on, but look different. We have to see all the big balloons going down the streets of New York. I guess the crowds will be smaller, but I am not sure how you will keep people away from such a fun and traditional event.

I hope that nothing will stand in the way of one of the most important traditions from Thanksgiving. It is one day when we as Americans stop and reflect on the things for which we are most thankful. While COVID has been such a bad negative in our lives this year, there are still so many things that we can reflect back on with great thanks.

The first thing that pops into my mind is that many families have had more time together. I have heard people talking about playing family games and watching movies together. We have watched more movies together and enjoyed more quiet meals at home. We have actually been wondering if we will even want to go back to eating out again.

This year I have developed a deeper appreciation for my wife and my family. My wife and I have spent more quality time together and enjoyed each other’s company. I was glad when the restrictions lifted and I could see my mom again. I have had more lunches with my brother and sister than I have in many years. I have taken the opportunity to see my dad a little more often, too. Family is so important and I am thankful for mine.

One thing that I have really enjoyed this year is reading. I have read more books this year than in any previous year of my life. Having the time and opportunity to read and enjoy books has been such a great blessing. I have also discovered some new authors.

I have been especially thankful for my church during this crazy COVID year. We have worked hard to live within the restrictions and yet try to connect with each other. My pastor constantly challenges us to be wise, but not to live in fear. The truth is we need each other, now more than ever. I hope you are finding ways to stay connected to your church family.

This year, I have found myself more thankful for little things. The warmth of the sunshine, the sound of rain falling, flowers, hummingbirds, fall colors, and seeing the birds at the birdfeeder. I have enjoyed the peacefulness of sitting on my porch or going for a walk. We have developed new routines of getting food in on Friday and Saturday nights and watching movies. I am rediscovering that simple things can bring great pleasure.

I want to encourage you to take a few moments and think about all the ways God has truly blessed you this year. I will be the first to admit that COVID has changed our lives, but that shouldn’t stop any of us from giving thanks to God. God loves to hear our hearts rejoice and giving thanks. A thankful heart and attitude can change our perspective on life. God is good. He deserves our thanks and praise. However you are choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving, don’t forget to spend a few moments giving thanks.

