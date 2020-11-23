expand
Ad Spot

November 23, 2020

NFL: ACL injury for Burrow derails Cincy’s season

By Post Sports

Published 2:59 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Joe Burrow couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart. Cincinnati Bengals teammates and Washington opponents flooded over to show support before he was driven off.

A knee injury (ACL)  to the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback not only contributed to the Bengals’ 20-9 loss Sunday but derailed their season built around giving Burrow as many snaps as possible.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow tweeted. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

If that’s indeed it for Burrow’s rookie season, he was 264 of 404 for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. He had 203 yards and a TD pass in putting Cincinnati ahead of Washington before getting hurt.

“The players have responded to him, the coaches have responded to him, the city has responded to him and all that is equally as important,” coach Zac Taylor said. “He energizes this team. He’s been a tremendous player, everything we’d hoped he’d be, and we’ll get him back at some point. We don’t know when that is.”

Burrow had been sacked 32 times this season, but this injury happened after he got rid of the ball. Washington linemen Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen hit Burrow high and low, and the QB’s left leg bent the wrong way.

“Seeing that sucks, especially when you know the person,” said Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, who played with Burrow at Ohio State. “One thing I do know about Joe, he’s a resilient guy. I’m praying for him. He’s a guy that when he gets knocked down, he comes back stronger.”

Another former Buckeyes teammate, Washington backup QB Dwayne Haskins, tweeted about Burrow almost immediately after the game, saying: “Love u bro. Get well soon.”

Not long after Burrow was taken off, the team ruled him out with a left knee injury, pressing 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan Finley into duty. Finley finished 3 of 10 for 30 yards and an interception in the final minutes that ended a long-shot comeback bid.

“I’ve got to be ready,” Finley said. “That’s my role. I’ve got a week to get a lot better.”

Taylor didn’t put all the blame on Finley, saying the Bengals as a team didn’t get the job done. Washington sacked Finley four times after not getting to Burrow once before halftime.

Washington cornerback Ronald Darby said “things slowed down a little bit” after Burrow left.

Burrow had been a bright spot Sunday and all season for the Bengals and the NFL. He entered with the third most completions and second most attempts in the league, most recently shaking off a gimpy ankle injured in a blowout loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh.

The Heisman Trophy winner and college national champion had, in Taylor’s eyes, an innate ability to make players around him better. Burrow also threw just five interceptions, wasn’t the reason Cincinnati is 2-7-1 and there was no hesitation from the coaching staff to keep him off the field.

“He showed that he was mentally ready to go right from the get-go,” Taylor said. “He’s given us a chance in most of all these games. He’s done what he could do in the fourth quarter there to drive us down, and sometimes we just haven’t gotten the win. Got a lot of belief in Joe and whenever he’s back, we’ll be ready for him to come back.”

Taylor said the Bengals’ objective was to try to continue to win games in Burrow’s absence, starting with their next game against the New York Giants. But just like his injury deflated the team at Washington, it’s likely to have a similar impact the rest of the season.

“He’s the heart and soul of this team,” defensive end Carl Lawson said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that dude is going to be OK.”

More News

10 more counties found with ‘critical’ spread as Gov. Cooper tightens mask-wearing restrictions

Police: Several weekend overdoses possibly result of ‘bad batch’ of drugs

College basketball: More than wins and losses at stake

NFL: ACL injury for Burrow derails Cincy’s season

Comments

Coronavirus

10 more counties found with ‘critical’ spread as Gov. Cooper tightens mask-wearing restrictions

Crime

Police: Several weekend overdoses possibly result of ‘bad batch’ of drugs

Crime

Davie County Social Services employee faces assault, child abuse charges

Elections

Political Notebook: State survey shows majority of voters confident in election process

Local

Logistics, instructions for ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can people stop unwanted telemarketers, robocalls?

Local

One reported dead after fiery interstate crash

Local

Salisbury’s $35 million in water, wastewater upgrades on track for completion in 2022

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing $600 in pallets, 10 boxes of clothing

Local

North Carolina shooting suspect caught after days on the run

Nation/World

Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen

Local

Candy Cane Train makes maiden voyage at Transportation Museum, lights show follows

Local

United Way celebrates campaign with lively finale, but work will continue

Local

Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

Kannapolis

Blessing Box Installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

Business

Helped by assistance programs, customers make progress on outstanding utility balances

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Happiness Fund will start accepting donations to help children, families this week

Business

‘Having your doctor at home’: Local optometrist goes above and beyond for patients

Business

Biz Roundup: Students can join employers for virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day 

Lifestyle

Adopt-an-Oscar: Innovative litter-catching device cleans waterways, teaches lessons

Elections

Chief justice recount finishes in Rowan County with both candidates losing votes

Crime

Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

Business

Commissioners finalize rules for COVID-19 business grant program

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with several worsening COVID-19 statistics