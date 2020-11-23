One reported dead after fiery interstate crash

CHINA GROVE — One person was reported dead and a portion of the interstate was closed for hours Sunday after a fiery crash in southern Rowan County.

Much about the crash was unclear Sunday, including how it occurred. Emergency scanner traffic indicated one person died and a car was on fire after a crash near Old Beatty Ford Road. A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera at Old Beatty Ford Road’s interchange with I-85 showed flames and thick black smoke rising from the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and I-85 southbound was closed until about 8 p.m.

A request for more information was not returned by the Highway Patrol by midnight.