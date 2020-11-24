Blotter: Sheriff’s Office investigating arson at storage unit housing Royce Apparel Inc. merchandise

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan investigators are now looking into who set fire to a storage unit that houses products for a local apparel that a week ago was hit with theft of 10 boxes of T-shirts.

Someone called 911 on Thursday to report a fire at a storage unit located at American Century Home Fabric, 5200 S. Main St., where Royce Apparel Inc. has housed merchandise.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called in when fire investigators determined someone set fire to several boxes of T-shirts throughout the unit, said Maj. John Sifford.

He said a man walked into Pilot truck stop and said he’d gotten off the wrong exit and noticed fire coming from an abandoned building. According to Sifford, fire investigators said no one could’ve seen the fire from the roadway. When fire personnel arrived, they saw no flames until they drove around the back of the building. The fire is under investigation.

Royce Apparel Inc. reported a week ago that someone stole 10 boxes of T-shirts sometime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16. The owner said he’d permitted two people to take broken pallets that were sitting on the loading dock.

This weekend, Kannapolis resident Robert Williams, 59, was charged with the theft of $600 worth of T-shirts and wooden pallets from the storage unit. He faces felony breaking and or entering, felony attempted larceny and felony larceny after breaking and or entering.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was cut in the head with a knife by another man in the 200 block of Bluefield Drive.

• Orville Deforrest Carroll, 66, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 2500 block of Morgan Road, Gold Hill.

• Jason Thomas Wing, 44, was charged on Thursday with simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance while at the Rowan County jail.

• Tommy Clayton, 46, was charged on Thursday with felony trafficking methamphetamine while at the Rowan County jail annex.

• Chandler Jordan Widelski, 26, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 900 block of Peeler Road.

• Amanda Lane Barringer, 32, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 100 block of Big Buck Drive, Richfield.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• South Main Barber Shop reported on Friday someone stole cash from the business, located at 1008 S. Main St.

• A man reported on Saturday someone fired shots into his property in the 500 block of West Innes St.

• Liche Tire Shop reported on Saturday a utility trailer was stolen from the shop, 1501 N. Long St.

• A woman reported on Saturday her property was vandalized in the 100 block of Emerson Lane.

• A man reported on Saturday someone broke into a storage unit in the 700 block of S. Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Police were called after two toddlers were found in a vehicle on Sunday while the mother went into Marshall’s for several minutes.

• A woman reported on Sunday her license plate was stolen from the 1400 block of Klumac Road.