November 24, 2020

Former Salisbury High teacher faces additional sex offense charges

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Charged

Jason Carpintero

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says it has brought additional sex offenses charges against a former Salisbury High School teacher after discovering a second victim.

Jason Carpintero, 51, of Oddie Road, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child last week. On Monday, the law enforcement agency said a second victim was found on a media device that was at Carpintero’s residence.

Carpintero now faces five new charges of third-degree exploitation of a minor. Arrest warrants were served on Carpintero, who remains in the Rowan County Detention Center. He received an additional $50,000 secured bond.

A Rowan-Salisbury School System spokeswoman told the Post that Carpintero was suspended with pay two weeks ago and he resigned the day before his Nov. 18 arrest. He had been employed as a teacher assistant and teacher at Salisbury High School since Aug. 1, 2019.

He previously served as a teacher assistant at East Rowan High from February 2018 until he transferred to Salisbury High. Before he was employed full-time with the district, Carpintero worked as a substitute in the Rowan-Salisbury School System from December 2014 to February 2018.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. John Sifford.

