Salisbury city manager tests positive for COVID-19

The city of Salisbury says its manager, Lane Bailey, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is resting and quarantining at home.

A member of Bailey’s family showed symptoms of the virus last week. Out of an abundance of caution, Bailey self-quarantined for several days at home as he underwent multiple COVID tests, a news release stated. His family member tested positive over the weekend, and his latest test confirmed he also is positive.

In a message to Salisbury employees last Tuesday, Bailey told employees that he would be working from home for two weeks after potential exposure. His most recent email on Monday morning explained that while his result at that time was inconclusive, he suspected he had the virus. Monday afternoon’s results confirmed his suspicions.

“I feel okay, but some days are better than others,” Bailey told city staff. “I want to remind everyone to continue to wear your masks while on the job, social distance from your co-workers and wash your hands thoroughly and often.”