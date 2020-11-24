Sheriff’s Office looking for white pickup caught vandalizing schools, church

WOODLEAF — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a white Dodge pickup whose driver caused damaged at West Rowan middle and high school and a local church.

The driver can be seen in surveillance videos doing burnouts in the parking lots of the schools between Saturday and Sunday as well as Woodleaf Baptist Church, 7790 Woodleaf Road.

On Saturday, Rowan deputies responded to West Rowan Middle, 5925 Statesville Blvd., where a large grassy area had been damaged and skid marks were seen in the parking lot. The school resource officer obtained a video that showed a white truck, said Maj. John Sifford.

On Sunday, deputies responded to West Rowan High, 8050 N.C. 801, where they said the same vandalism occurred including damage to a grassy area in front of the school at the overflow parking lot.

There were skid marks on the pavement and gravel at the church and a broken window that deputies said was the result of rocks thrown from the pickup as its tires spun out.

It’s believed the same vehicle is involved in all three incidents, Sifford said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Justin Nelson or Deputy Michael at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.