Area Sports Briefs: Raiders off to strong start

From staff reports

In South Rowan’s Central Carolina Conference volleyball sweep of East Davidson on Monday, Anna Rymer had 14 kills and seven digs. Leah Rymer had 22 assists. Cameron Black had 11 kills, five digs and four aces. Payton Black had 16 digs.

• South won 25-7, 25-13 and 25-15 against Ledford in CCC action on Tuesday.

Leah Rymer had 20 assists. Payton Black had 16 digs. Anna Rymer had 15 digs and 17 kills. Cameron Black had seven kills.

• South’s jayvees lost to Ledford on Tuesday 25-22, 19-25 and 15-11.

Ella Carden had 10 assists for South. Ava Hinson had six assists and 12 digs. Bailey Fisher had 15 digs. Avery Welch had 10 digs and 10 kills. Laurel Everett had seven kills.

•••

West Davidson swept Salisbury 25-15. 25-12 and 30-28 in Central Carolina Conference volleyball on Tuesday.

Ellen Yang had 17 digs and 10 assists for Salisbury.

Madelyn Lawrence had 19 digs.

Riley Peltz had seven digs. Mallory Link had four kills and two blocks. Ella Trainor had six digs. Brooke Cunningham had three kills. Grace Blackwell had four assists. Alondra Acevedo had three digs. Alli Tuck had a block and a kill.

•••

In East Rowan’s 3-1 loss to South Iredell on Monday, Riley Hill had 33 digs. Mikayla Tucker had eight kills and seven digs. Leah Hinceman had 12 kills and 21 digs. Anesty Faavesi had seven kills. Zoe Larson had six kills, three aces, 12 digs and 28 assists. Hannah Larson had seven kills and 19 digs.

•••

North Rowan lost to Yadkin Valley Conference opponent North Moore 25-15, 26-24 and 25-8 on Tuesday.

Bella Smith, Ella Jones and Hannah Wilkerson served for five points each, and Chloee Stoner served for four.

HS softball

Davie infielder Karley Queen signed with Brevard’s softball program.

Women’s basketball

McKenzie Gadson (Carson) had 13 points and five rebounds on Tuesday in Anderson’s 65-57 win against Newberry.

Men’s basketball

David Tripp (A.L. Brown) shot 10-for-12 and scored 21 points in Milligan’s 87-78 win against Bluefield on Tuesday.

College volleyball

Troy freshman Tori Hester (West Rowan) finished the season with 74 kills and 71 digs.

Local golf

GARS members played at the Revival at the Crescent.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 66.78.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mark Yehl with a net of 69.09

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Jerry Teter with a net of 69.61.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Wayne Bost with a 62.40.

Pope shot a 79 for low gross score, while Bost had low net score.

Mike Sides eagled the par 5 No. 6 hole.

J.C. Ritchie, 96 years young, shot a 93.

McCanless Couples

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice.

The first-place team was Don Carpenter and Azalee & David Huneycutt.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Beverly and Ty Cobb finished second.

Longest putt went to Ralph Carver.