Blotter: Salisbury man charged faces marijuana charge after being served with unrelated warrant

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man added a new charge to those he’s facing when police served him with a new warrant.

Salisbury Police on Monday charged Taeshon Lee Gadson, 27, of Salisbury, with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was served with an arrest warrant on an unrelated matter. Upon searching him, officers found the drugs. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Someone attempted to break into the Speedwash Laundromat at 1337 W. Innes St. sometime overnight Sunday.

• Frito Lay Inc. reported on Monday someone stole items from a vehicle in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Courtney Leahann Lowder, 39, was charged on Friday with felony financial card theft while in the 8200 block of Smith Road, Kannapolis.

• Ashley Nicole Grisby, 27, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia while in the 11700 block of Statesville Boulevard, Cleveland.

• James Paul David Napier, 44, was charged on Saturday with felony breaking and entering vehicles while in the 6200 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

• Shawn Morgan Coalson, 23, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 12100 block of Shinn Road, Mount Ulla.

• Cody Ryan Bell, 27, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 6000 block of U.S. 601.

• Jake Riley Martin, 24, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 400 block of Miller Road, China Grove.

• Alesia Danielle Franklin, 31, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance while at the Rowan County jail.

• Carlos Petaton Panchi, 38, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 3500 block of Carmi Lane.

• Terri Lynn Wright, 47, was charged on Sunday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 300 block of China Grove Road, China Grove.

• Dennis Blaine Lawing, 42, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 300 block China Grove Road, China Grove.

• Dusty Jackson Bryant, 38, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female in the 4600 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• Caitlin Marie Parham, 21, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 4600 block of Mount Hope Church Road.