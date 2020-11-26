Faith American Legion Auxiliary gives to Christmas Happiness Fund to honor vets

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year, the Faith American Legion Auxiliary Unit 327 missed several opportunities to support local veterans because of COVID-19 restrictions. So members decided to honor the veterans with a contribution to the Christmas Happiness Fund.

The auxiliary gave $225 in honor and in memory of veterans from the Faith American Legion Post 327. It’s a 45-year, longstanding tradition that the Legion Post and/or auxiliary has given to the fund, which benefits local families during the holidays, said auxiliary member Gloria Wilhelm.

Wilhelm said they had a small group meeting on Monday because they had not been able to conduct any projects this year. They decided the donation was a good thing for them to do.

“We missed seeing the veterans. We treat them to a meal in April and September and usually in November we plan our Christmas meal. We look forward to it,” Wilhelm said.

She said they also missed participating in the Faith 4th of July events.

“We wouldn’t be the American Legion Auxiliary without them,” Wilhelm said of the veterans.

Her own father was a veteran. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

The Christmas Happiness Fund began in 1952 after then-Post Editor Spencer Murphy learned some area children would not receive gifts at Christmas. He asked the community to donate to them and the program has continued since that time.

The fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are

• The Brothers at Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge, $200

• In memory of Randall Gore by Steve and Malynda Peeler, $25

• In honor and memory of veterans from Faith American Legion Post 327 by Faith American Legion Auxiliary Unit 327, $225

• Salisbury Post, $1,000

• Anonymous, $27

Total — $1,477