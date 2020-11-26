Shoutouts: North Hills Christian School announces homecoming king and queen

North Hills Christian School hosted homecoming festivities on the soccer field Friday evening. During the event, Liam Ogg and Caroline Nance were crowned homecoming king and queen.

Family, friends, and alumni were able to gather, socially distanced and masked, on the soccer field to crown the winners before the homecoming basketball games.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only the families of basketball players were able to attend the games.

North Hills Christian School is a non-denominational college-preparatory Christian day school serving students in junior kindergarten through high school five days per week.