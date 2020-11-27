Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

SALISBURY – Bobby Glenn Locklear Jr., 48, of Mocksville, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, felony larceny and felony conspiracy on Thursday.

Locklear is accused of stealing car parts with a value of $10,000, including bumpers, a dash panel, catalytic converters and a transmission. He’s also accused of stealing a “mini power boat with trailer,” worth $2,500.

The warrant for Locklear’s arrest alleges Locklear conspired with five other people.

In other crime reports:

• Rachel Dawn Miller, 32, of Salisbury, was charged with misdemeanor filing a false report to a police station on Friday after allegedly making a complaint to an officer about her fiance.

Miller allegedly said her fiance had stolen her car and was driving while impaired, according to the warrant for her arrest.

• Tiquon Jamel Summers, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Friday. Summers was allegedly found in possession of 195 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and plastic baggies.