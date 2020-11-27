Quotes of the Week: ‘All of the trash is pretty remarkable’

“All of the trash is pretty remarkable, the amount of trash it actually collects. As we cleaned it out, we were collecting about four 96-gallon trash rollout cans full of trash.”

— Michael Hanna, Salisbury’s Public Works Administrative Services

manager on litter-collecting device

nicknamed Oscar.

“We really wanted diversity in not only cultures but in musical performers. We have Mariachi bands, we have drag queens on South Main, we have a live Nativity.”

— Hen Henderlite, ‘Tis the Season Spectacular organizer along with Shari Graham.

“No joke, about 70% of the trees in the Catawba Preserve will be dead in the next two or three years.”

— Jay Bolin, a Catawba College professor who supervised student research at the Stanback Ecological Preserve on the school’s campus.

“Just having one down month, when you’re a small business can really domino into another.”

— Shelly Corriher, owner of Wanderer’s Rest Home Emporium who applied for assistance through a new county grant program for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

“I’m reaching people in India and across the country. I had a patient reach out and say, ‘Can you see me? I’m in New York.’ I can’t because I don’t have a New York license, but it’s really cool to see the impact.”

— Melanie Denton Dombrowski, who’s the owner of Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear and embraced Youtube as a way to connect with people.

“Those chemicals kill every germ within 30 seconds. It takes a few minutes to dry, but then you’re good to go.”

— Ricky Joines, coordinator for athletic facilities at Catawba College speaking about cleaning techniques to ensure games happen.

“We were not operating under anything that was outside of what courts ordered and supported”

— Stella Anderson, secretary for the State Board of Elections speaking about a Nov. 12 deadline for absentee ballots postmarked by election day.

“If I didn’t have people at home who love and support me, including a mother still in Virginia who prays for me every day, I would not be successful as the chief for Salisbury.”

— Jerry Stokes, Salisbury police chief