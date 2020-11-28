expand
November 28, 2020

Antonio and DuBose power Wake Forest past Longwood 71-60

By News Service Report

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jonah Antonio and Ian DuBose had 14 points each and Wake Forest held off Longwood for a 71-60 win in the second game of the Wake Forest Classic on Friday night.

Antonio made three 3-pointers during a 19-4 run for Wake Forest (2-0), which turned a five-point deficit into a 57-47 lead on Ian DuBose’s 3-pointer with 8:44 left in the game. Zac Watson’s layup for Longwood (0-1) with 6:25 left cut deficit to five but the Lancers got no closer.

Jahcobi Neath added 12 points and Ismael Massoud scored 10 for Wake Forest.

Juan Munoz scored 13 points and Justin Hill added 11 for Longwood. The Lancers were originally scheduled to open their season against Delaware State on Thursday, but the game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Wake Forest beat Delaware State 111-51 on Wednesday.

Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama and JR Mathis also missed the first two games of the season due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Without the 6-foot-9 Oguama, Wake Forest was outrebounded by Longwood 30-21.

