Bubbleville: Virginia Tech beats No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in OT

Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 22 points, Nahiem Alleyne added 20 and Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night.

Tyrece Radford added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (2-0). They didn’t know they would be playing the nation’s third-ranked team until early Friday morning.

Collin Gillespie scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for Villanova (2-1). Caleb Daniels added 17 points, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 14.

Virginia Tech and took the lead at 64-62 with 1.3 seconds remaining on a traditional three-point play by Aluma, who scored on a beautiful assist from Cartier Diarra in the lane, and then unintentionally made the free throw. Villanova’s Justin Moore then drew a charge on Justyn Mutts on the inbounds play and Moore’s two foul shots sent the game into overtime tied at 64.

Mutts made up for that mistake by scoring the first five points in extra time and the Hokies never relinquished the lead, outscoring the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.

The Hokies were supposed to face Temple on Saturday, but the Owls were forced to pause team activities for two weeks on Thanksgiving after a positive coronavirus test in the program.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 111, LA.-LAFAYETTE 82

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and Baylor won its delayed season opener.

Baylor, which adjusted its opening schedule after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19, shot 45 for 80 (56.3%) from the floor, including 15 for 27 (55.6%) from 3-point range.

Davion Mitchell finished with 18 points, Jared Butler and LJ Cryer each scored 17, and Adam Flagler chipped in 12. Cedric Russell led the Ragin Cajuns, also opening the season, with 26 points.

NO. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 80, NOTRE DAME 70

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help Michigan State beat Notre Dame.

The Spartans (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.

Joey Hauser had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Rocket Watts had 13 points and six assists, and Marcus Bingham added seven points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots for the Spartans.

Prentiss Hubb had 23 points for Notre Dame in its opener.