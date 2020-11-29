expand
Ad Spot

November 30, 2020

Ester Marsh column: How do I stay fit through the holidays?

By Ester Marsh

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

The holidays can be a scary time of the year, especially during this pandemic. It is difficult to have a “normal” schedule due to the pandemic, holiday gatherings, shopping and travel, especially since it is so different from other years. Time management is even more important during this holiday season. Any time you have more on your plate than usual, scheduling your time efficiently will help you get through the holidays fit and healthy in more ways than one.

I am not sure what your workout schedule is right now, but your chance of missing a workout through the holidays is pretty much a given. Don’t get discouraged! On the days you can’t work out, you just have to be aware of your calorie intake. If it’s because of a dinner party, you are not only missing your workout (not burning the calories you normally would), but holiday dinners pack lots of calories. Do you want to be “on a diet” through the holidays? As I mentioned last week, I don’t! Do you want to gain the average of 7-10 pounds? You might still be dealing with the COVID-19 weight gain. So how can we get through the holidays fit and healthy?

Even if you only have time for a 10-minute workout, it is worth it.

Schedule some second (maybe third) workout “back up” times each day. This way, if your first time slot didn’t work, your second (or third) time slot might save your workout. If you don’t have 30 minutes a day, three — 10-minute sessions will work too.

Join programs which will encourage healthy behavior through the holidays like Weight Watchers or any other program you feel fits you whether in-person or virtual. The Rowan Cabarrus YMCAs will most likely run another challenge to keep you moving.

Get a workout buddy, even if you don’t exercise together. Have someone who can keep you accountable. Have a reward when you stick to the plan, maybe something like a new workout outfit.

I know due to COVID-19, traveling is sparse, however when traveling stay at hotels with fitness centers or plan your stay at nearby parks. If staying with family or friends plan your workouts while you are there. Go on walks before or after dinner. Include your family and friends, of course within COVID-19 state mandates.

Enjoy this time, and look at all the positive things that are happening right now. Be aware what you put into your mouth and move as much as you can. Be thankful, I know I am!

Ester H. Marsh is health and fitness director of the JF Hurley Family YMCA.

More News

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

College basketball: Richmond knocks off Kentucky

Comments

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

Local

Sharing the season: Community Care Clinic turns to telemedicine during pandemic

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Kannapolis

‘Fireman’s chief’: Colleagues remember Barnhardt as passionate firefighter, family man

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues