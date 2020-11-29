expand
Ad Spot

November 30, 2020

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

The Salisbury Chapter of the N.C. Sons of the American Revolution honored public servants at an event on Nov. 16.

Salisbury police officer Treavor Meadows received a Law Enforcement Commendation Medal for being a proactive, caring, and professional police officer with the Salisbury Police Department. This medal is presented by the SAR to those who have served with distinction and devotion in the field of law enforcement.

Officer Meadows exemplified dedication to duty when he was instrumental in making an arrest in a series of armed robberies and used effective de-escalation skills to resolve situations of people in crisis without force on two occasions, a news release said. He was recognized as an example of a proactive, caring, and professional police officer who is an example for other officers.

Davidson County Rescue Squad Chief Danny Sams was presented the Life Saving Award for his alert and quick action to stop bleeding from an artery of an accidental gunshot victim. Sams was working as a grounds maintenance coordinator for the Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department at Bombay Park in Denton when he heard the gunshot. The driver stopped at the entrance to the park and called out for help. Sams and his co-worker ran to the car.

While Sams’ co-worker called 911, Sams tried to stop the arterial bleeding. He was unable to do so until the Denton police chief arrived and provided a tourniquet. Sams was then able to stabilize the patient and had him ready for transport when the airlift helicopter arrived. Thanks to his quick action, the patient fully recovered.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes also was presented a Certificate of Outstanding Citizenship for his leadership of the Salisbury Police Department.

More News

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

College basketball: Richmond knocks off Kentucky

Comments

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

Local

Sharing the season: Community Care Clinic turns to telemedicine during pandemic

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Kannapolis

‘Fireman’s chief’: Colleagues remember Barnhardt as passionate firefighter, family man

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues