Cleveland Police charge woman with attempted murder after Sunday night shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have charged a Salisbury woman with attempted first-degree murder following a Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at the Deer Park Apartment complex, located at 300 Academy St., said Cleveland Police Chief Jon Jessop.

He said Monday his agency, assisted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Nasiah Pulley. Pulley was issued a $750,000 secured bond.

The victim was shot and drove herself a few blocks to the Cleveland Police Department, located at 100 North Depot St. There were officers at the station who called paramedics.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the victim and take her to the hospital. Jessop said the victim is doing well.

He said it’s believed the victim and suspect know each other. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. But Jessop said the incident was neither a home invasion nor random.

It’s unclear if there will be other charges, Jessop said.