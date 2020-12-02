Area Sports Briefs: Cross county and volleyball

From staff reports

HS cross country

Carson swept a cross country meet with South Iredell, North Iredell and Statesville that was held at McAnderson Park in Statesville on Tuesday.

Camden Corley was timed in 21:12 and led the Carson girls with a second-place finish. Makayla Borst ran 21:26 and placed third. Other scorers for the Cougars were Brynn Sokolowski (5th), Haley Borst (7th) and Kendall Barbee (10th).

Winning the race was Statesville’s Karli Townsell in 20:51.

• In the boys race, North Iredell’s Phillip Riddle was the individual winner in 17:04.

Carson’s TJ Jones took second place with a clocking of 18:48. Other Carson scorers were James Anderson (5th), Aaron Arnold (6th), Clinton Efird (8th) and Colby Burgess (10th).

HS volleyball

East Rowan (2-2) swept Statesville 25-16, 25-14 and 25-18 in North Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday.

Riley Hill had 23 digs. Hannah Larson had 10 kills and 10 digs. Zoe Larson had 21 assists and 11 digs. Anasty Faavesi had six aces and six kills. Mikayla Tucker had eight kills, six aces and three blocks.

•••

West Rowan won 25-29, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-11 against Carson in North Piedmont Conference volleyball on Tuesday.

KK Dowling had 15 kills and 14 digs for the Falcons. Kelcie Love had 10 kills and two blocks. Madelyn VonCanon had nine kills and 11 digs. Emma Clarke had four kills and four blocks.

Ashlee Ennis had four aces and 17 digs. Allison Ennis had 16 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Noe Gaeta had 24 assists and 24 digs. Brooke Kennerly had 22 digs.

•••

Salisbury’s volleyball team lost to Lexington 25-14, 25-19 and 25-16 in Central Carolina Conference action on Tuesday.

Ellen Yang had 15 digs and 10 assists for the Hornets (0-3, 0-2). Maddie Lawrence had 12 digs and two aces. Brooke Cunningham had three kills. Riley Peltz had four digs and three kills.

Alli Tuck had three kills. Ella Trainor had four digs and two kills. Mallory Link had three kills. Grace Blackwell had eight digs.

•••

In Carson’s first win of the season against Statesville, Jaden Vaughn had 22 kills and Kari Hales had 23 digs.

Vaughn led the Cougars in their first three matches with 47 kills. Hales had 66 digs in the first three matches.

•••

North Rowan (0-5) lost 25-11, 25-19 and 25-9 to Chatham Central on Tuesday in a Yadkin Valley Conference match.