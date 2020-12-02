expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

From left, Master Deputy Basinger stands with K9 Kantor, Master Deputy Holshouser with K9 Echo and Sergeant Smith with K9 Junior. Submitted photo

Charity provides vests for K-9s

By Staff Report

Published 5:10 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Kantor, Echo, Fanta, Junior and Rex have received bullet- and stab-protective vests after a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.”

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,101 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

More News

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on fire truck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction

Coronavirus

County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury woman charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Local

Charity provides vests for K-9s

Local

Rowan’s Sen. Ford ‘honored’ to be chosen as joint caucus leader

Local

City council approves six road repaving projects, encourages input on development priorities

Business

State names Rowan among most economically distressed counties

High School

High school volleyball: South Rowan wins another CCC match

Education

Catawba College’s Service of Lessons and Carols moves virtual

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza financing gets OK from state’s Local Government Commission