December 3, 2020

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police charged a local woman with cocaine possession after officers allegedly witnessed her make a drug transaction, said Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.

Salisbury police charged Kapetra Monique Lylerly, 38, of Salisbury, with felony sell or deliver a controlled substance schedule II while in the 200 block of Clay and East Liberty streets.

Police stopped Lyerly, who was on foot. After searching her, police said they discovered 1 gram of suspected crack cocaine. Shulenburger said the substance will have to be sent off to confirm if it is cocaine.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from his residence in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of vandalism while in the 19700 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole vehicle parts from his property in the 1300 block of Hobson Road, Cleveland.

• A woman reported a domestic assault occurred on Monday in the 500 block of Spring Garden Avenue, Kannapolis.

• Sherri L. Stoltzfus, 53, was issued a criminal summons on Monday for a private warrant on simple assault while in the 700 block of Julian Road.

• Brian Conely Branham, 37, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 6400 block of Stokes Ferry Road and Beagle Club Road.

