Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year, R.L. and Sandra Mills lost two people close to them and they chose to give to the Christmas Happiness Fund in their honor.

R.L. Mills lost his brother, Jerry. Sandra Mills lost her sister, Barbara.

Jerry W. Mills was a retired Erwin Middle School teacher, the school’s athletic director as well as a football and track and field coach. He died in late September.

“My brother used to give every year,” R.L. Mills said.

Sandra’s sister, Barbara Beaver Young, died in March. She married her high school sweetheart, the Rev. Robert Young, who many know as “Pastor Bob.” She graduated from Appalachian State University’s inaugural class in 1967 and would later work there as an administrative assistant.

Sandra Mills is from Rockwell, and the couple now live next to where R.L. grew up on Poole Road.

This is the first year the couple gave to the fund because they wanted to also continue giving for Jerry, R.L. Mills said.

The Christmas Happiness Fund began in 1952 after then-Post Editor Spencer Murphy discovered area children would not receive gifts at Christmas. He asked the community to donate to them and the program has continued ever since.

The fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are:

In memory of Gene Auten by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Barry Powlas by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Gladys Van Poole by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Mary Ruth VanPoole by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Dr. Hilda Bailey by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In loving memory of my husband, Jim Cody, missed every day for six years by Sandra Cody, $50

In honor of my eight grandchildren: Michael, Jessie, Nathan, Dylan, Cory, Aubrey, Lucas and Justin by Carol Pomeroy, $200

In honor of David, William, Lincoln, Will, Reese, Whit, Ruby and John Graham by Julia, $150

In loving memory of our sister and brother; Barbara Beaver Young and Jerry W. Mills by R.L. and Sandra Mills, $200

In memory of JP Helms and Libby Helms Hoffmire by Sally Helms, $100

In honor of Amanda by HoHo, $50

In loving memory of James M. Wilson by Anne Wilson, $50

In loving memory of Richard F. Lentz Jr. by Anne Wilson, $50

In loving memory of Hazel and William Harter, Bill and Marian Harter, Julian Harter and Aubrey Sophia Denny by Anne Wilson, $100

In memory of J.P. Helms and Libby Hoffmire by Anne Wilson, $50

In honor of Sally Helms, Vickie and Charles Butler, Pam Word and Amanda Clark by Anne Wilson, $50

In memory of John and Betty Thompson by their children, $100

In memory of Dr. John Robert Crawford III by Mike Thompson, $100

In memory of Rick Travis, $200

In honor of Summie and Debbie by Don and Cathy, $50

In memory of Nancy Penley by Brown Bragger’s Book Club, $310

David Foreman, $100

In memory of Majel Errante-Wolfe by Bob and Beth Foreman, $50

In memory of Paul Fisher by Dyke and Deborah Messinger, $1,000

Daily total: $3,085

Running total: $6,137